Blue Lake Park requires people to wear life jackets

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KOIN) — As the heat arrives, more and more people are likely to head to lakes and rivers to cool down. However, while you relax in the water, it’s important to remember to wear life jackets.

Water safety is a big concern during summer months as more drownings and water accidents occur. Most recently, 20-year-old Noorullah Tajik drowned at Blue Lake Park Monday afternoon.

He was on a paddle boat with a woman when the couple jumped off after their boat started to take on water. The woman made it to shore with the help of a bystander

They were not wearing life jackets.

Officials at Blue Lake told KOIN 6 News that wearing a life jacket is required at their park and also a rule of the rental company that provided the paddle boat.

Park manager Jen Keisler Sornes said, “When they first check in, they are provided our rules, they our provided their life jacket. They are instructed to wear those as they are provided their boats and once they are out in the water, we have our lake patrol boats.”

Boat rentals at the park are provided by River Trails. The contract states that life jackets be provided with all watercrafts.

If park officials catch you not complying with the rules, they will make you put on a life jacket or could even force you to get out of the water.

As for state laws, in Oregon and Washington those 12 years old and younger must wear a life jacket.