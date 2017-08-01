2 injured in Fairview mobile home fire

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people suffered minor injuries early Tuesday morning in a fast moving fire at a mobile home community.

The Gresham Fire Department tells KOIN 6 News that they received multiple 911 calls from people living in the 3000 block of Northeast 206th Place around 3:30 a.m. reporting that one mobile home was fully involved in flames and that the fire was spreading.

When crews got on scene, they found one unit fully consumed by fire. A second unit was damaged as well, according to firefighters.

Two people suffered minor burns. One man suffered burns onto hands.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross will be responding to help displaced residents.