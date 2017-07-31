Tips on how to beat this record-breaking heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Triple-digit weather in Portland is rare, but this week multiple days are expected to reach over 100 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast is hot and sunny with temperatures reaching 100 degrees.

The upcoming heatwave has many people looking for ways to keep cool, which is keeping stores like Pearl ACE Hardware busy. The store supervisor, Kirkland Frost, said they’ve been swamped with people coming in for air condition units, fans and plastic pools.

Frost shared some tips on how to keep your home cool on the hottest of days.

“If you are able to keep the windows up in the evening and kind of get that cool air coming, and closing up during the day. Just keeping air flow circulating in the apartment or in the house, that’ll help a lot,” Frost said.

It’s also important to keep you and your pets hydrated and to never leave them in a hot car.

The all-time record for Portland is 107 degrees, which was set back in August 1981. Both Wednesday and Thursday of this week, could approach very similar temperatures.