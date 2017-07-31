Report: Oregon has 9th-worst school systems in US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates and median standardized test scores showed Oregon’s school systems are the 9th-worst in the US.

The analysis by WalletHub looked at the school systems in each state and compared 21 measures of quality and safety, officials with the site said.

In the key metric of median ACT scores, where Oregon ranked 21st, the state was above average.

Other measures — median SAT scores (28th), reading test scores (28th), math test scores (31st), pupil-teacher ratio (48th) and dropout rate (48th) — showed Oregon was below average.

The analysis found Massachusetts was the top state with Louisiana ranking 51st.. Washington state ranked 24th, California 28th, Hawaii 39th and Alaska 45th.

Click on the map for state-by-state findings and detailed information

Washington was above average in median ACT scores (5th), math test scores (10th) and reading test scores (15th.) But they were below average in graduation rate (42nd), dropout rate (41st), pupil-teacher ratio (43rd).

WalletHub identified these sources used in their rankings: U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Educational Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. News & World Report, College Board and ACT.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.