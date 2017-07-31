Record-breaking heat: What to expect this week

PORTLAND, OR. (KOIN) – We’ve been pretty fortunate this summer to stay away from the extreme heat, but this week, we approach dangerous temperatures.

Here is what you need to know: Tuesday – Friday (August 1st – 4th) temperatures will likely reach the triple digits. Temperatures to this extreme can be overwhelming and dangerous for all. Make sure to drink plenty of water; don’t push your limits and get all your activities done early.

An Excessive Heat Warning for the valley from noon Tuesday until Friday evening. Daytime high temperatures will be reaching 100 – 107 with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s.

An Excessive Heat Watch for the Northern Oregon Coast on Wednesday morning to Wednesday afternoon.

Record Breaking Temperatures: The all-time record for Portland is 107 degrees, which was set back in August of 1981. Both Wednesday and Thursday of this week, could approach very similar temperatures (attached is a 7 day forecast as of Monday AM*).

The last time we had a heat wave like this, was July 27-29th 2009, which was a 3 day stretch of 100 degree or above temperatures.

What is going on: High pressure is “building” or “deepening” across areas of the Pacific Northwest. As the high pressure increases the temperature will also increase due to compression, the results, increasing temperature that will be much warmer than our average, which is 82 degrees for this time of the year. In addition, a thermal low or heat low will form allowing for extreme heat low to the surface, expecting temperatures to push to triple digits by Wednesday.

What is next: No relief through the week, temperatures will remain hot. We could potentially fall back to the 80s on the weekend but the forecast models are fighting additional 90 degree temps or a slight cool down. Be ready for an extended wave of heat for at least 5-7 days.

