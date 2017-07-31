Portland City Hall gets extra security layers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More security upgrades are set for Portland City Hall, including turnstiles that are in place but not yet active.

There are additional guards already monitoring the hallways and doors. Michael Cox, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s spokesperson, said these changes came on the heels of disruptions, notably during city council meetings.

“These incidents have very much played in to our decision making,” Cox told KOIN 6 News. “Disruptions during city council led one of our commissioners to say that his bureau staff would no longer attend city council sessions until we got this under control.”

Along with the additional security guards, bag checks, employee ID checks and more officers during the city council sessions are also in place.

In the future, truck barriers will be going up outside to prevent vehicles from driving into the building. The turnstiles will be activated in about 6 weeks.

“We want the citizens of Portland to know that this city hall is their city hall. It belongs to them. We are putting in some minimal security arrangements but those are no more than you would see in any public building,” Cox said. “They’re much less stringent than what you have to go, for example, when you’re going to the Multnomah County courthouse next door.”

