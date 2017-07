PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Sunday night after crashing with a car.

Camas Police say the 28-year-old man crashed with a car at the intersection of NW Brady Road and NW 16th Avenue at 7:59 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and listed in serious condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.