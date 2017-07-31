Motorcyclist injured by hit-run driver in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car that fled after the crash early Monday morning in Vancouver.

Daniel Rowe was wearing a helmet at the time his 1997 Honda motorcycle was hit by a driver on Andresen near SR 500 around 5:30 a.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

Rowe was rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Investigators are looking to find the driver who hit the motorcycle.

