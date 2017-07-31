ICE not told when ‘serial immigration violator’ released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Immigration officials say despite having a detainer placed on “serial immigration violator” Sergio Jose Martinez, Multnomah County released him back into the community where he later attacked two women.

Martinez, 31, was arrested July 24 by the Portland Police Bureau. Detectives believe Martinez is responsible for attacking two women in Northeast Portland during separate incidents. The first attack badly injured a 65-year-old woman who was physically and sexually attacked, according to police. The second attack happened several hours later near Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

KOIN 6 News first reported that Martinez had been deported from the United States to Mexico an estimated 20 times, according to state court records.

“Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Martinez is a serial immigration violator who has been removed from the United States no less than 13 times since 2008,” the agency said in a statement on Friday. “Relevant databases also indicate Mr. Martinez has a lengthy criminal history spanning three states, that includes numerous prior convictions for crimes including felony attempted battery, felony burglary, and felony illegal re-entry after removal.”

KOIN 6 News also first reported that Martinez had been arrested 13 times in Portland within the last decade.

Officials confirmed that ICE “last encountered” Martinez on December 7, 2016, at the Multnomah County Detention Center and lodged an immigration detainer against him at that time requesting that the agency be notified prior to his release.

“However, despite the detainer, local authorities released Mr. Martinez back into the community the following day without providing any notification to ICE,” the agency said. “Immigration detainers serve as a legally-authorized request, upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes.”

In 2014, then Multnomah County Sheriff Daniel Staton issued a directive that went into effect on April 16 that read “Department of Homeland Security Immigration (ICE) Detainer Form I-247 is no longer valid for placement of a “Hold” on Multnomah County inmates.”

Multnomah County issued a statement after Staton’s decision that read, in part, “These 48-hour holds, called I-247 detainers, keep people in jail even after they have been cleared of their booking charges and are normally enforced no matter the allegation.

As KOIN 6 News previously reported, current sheriff Mike Reese wrote in September 2016 that the sheriff’s office “is not responsible for enforcing federal immigration policy.” He went on to state, “…It is vital community members feel comfortable calling 911 to report crimes and to participate as witnesses and victims in our local system, without fear of that information being shared with ICE.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office several times for an updated statement regarding Martinez’s case.

Martinez remains in jail with bail set at more than $2 million. A grand jury is reviewing the case against him and additional felony charges are expected.