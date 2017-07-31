Firefighters hurt as blaze destroys Lebanon home

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — Two firefighters and a civilian were hurt battling a blaze that destroyed a 105-year-old Lebanon home late Sunday night.

The garage fire at 480 E. Ash Street was called in around 10:45 p.m., and when firefighters arrived minutes later the garage was fully involved and had already spread to the house. A 2nd-alarm was called, bringing fire crews from Albany, Sweet Home, Brownsville and Tangent.

Though the fire was under control in about an hour, crews stayed on the scene battling hot spots until 3:30 a.m., the Lebanon Fire Department said.

One firefighter was injured when a home oxygen cylinder ruptured, shooting debris which hit the firefighter in the helmet. The second firefighter suffered a minor back injury. Both were treated and released.

There were 3 residents in the house at the time, and all escaped safely. However one was treated at t he scene for smoke inhalation.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the blaze, but officials said early 20th Century houses often featured walls with no fire stops between the basement and the attic space. The fire quickly spread from the garage and destroyed the house.