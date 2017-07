PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drone racing is becoming increasingly popular and now the Pro Aerial League has come to Portland International Raceway.

Drone racing is first-person racing where you’re in the cockpit of your little machine and camera as you race around courses at up to 120 mph.

For an initial investment of about $1000 you can get all the equipment you need, and then you can practice at little indoor drone races.

KOIN 6 Sports Adam Bjaranson filed this video report.