Cars crash on Pacific Highway, hit man on sidewalk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old man was injured on Sunday night walking near Tigard after two cars crashed and one struck him.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the man was walking on the sidewalk along Pacific Highway near the intersection of SW Fischer Road when two cars crashed and one came to rest on the sidewalk, hitting the man. He was seriously injured.

One of the two drivers involved in the crash, a 71-year-old man, was also seriously injured. The other driver, a 58-year-old woman, was not seriously injured and investigators believe she had been drinking alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.