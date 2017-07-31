Boater drowns in Blue Lake

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KOIN) — A recovery operation is underway for a man who either jumped or fell from a boat in Blue Lake Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., the Gresham Fire Department was called to the area after the man disappeared under the water. LifeFlight was called as was the Multnomah County Sheriff’s dive team, but after about 40 minutes the mission became a recovery.

Authorities told KOIN 6 News the man was not wearing a life jacket.

