Speeding motorcyclist critically hurt in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A speeding motorcyclist was critically injured Sunday morning after crashing into a car in Beaverton.

The crash happened at NW Schendel and SW Walker, Beaverton police said. The motorcyclist, police said, was traveling “at an excessively high rate of speed” and was at fault in the crash. Emergency responders rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was also taken to a hospital but is expected to recover.

