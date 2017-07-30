SE Portland party erupts in gunfire, 2 hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large fight at a party in Southeast Portland erupted in gunfire that left 2 people injured and the Gang Violence Team investigating.

Shots rang out around 10:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of SE 90th and as officers rushed to the scene, a second report of gunfire was called in.

Two minors were injured, though officials did not say if they were shot. One youth was taken to the hospital by an ambulance while the second was treated at the scene by medical responders. Both are expected to fully recover.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.