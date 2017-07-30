Paxton, Cruz pace Mariners past Mets

Final score was 9-1

The Associated Press Published:
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz hits a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
SEATTLE (AP) — James Paxton tossed six scoreless innings, becoming the first Mariners pitcher to win six games in a single month, and Nelson Cruz had a three-run homer to pace Seattle to a 9-1 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Cruz provided Paxton with an early cushion with a three-run shot in the first inning and Leonys Martin, recalled  earlier in the day from Triple-A, homered in his first at-bat and saved a possible run with a diving catch in right field.

Paxton (11-3) had runners aboard in each of his six innings. The lefthander scattered six hits, striking out eight and walking none, with two hit batters in a 108-pitch outing.

Paxton, sidelined most of May with a left forearm strain, was 6-0 in six July starts, allowing six earned runs in 39 1/3 innings with no home runs.

Emilio Pagan retired all six batters he faced before James Pazos allowed a run in the ninth on three consecutive two-out singles.

Seth Lugo (5-3) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out five and walking none.