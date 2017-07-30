Kyron Horman-related search underway in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are conducting a search related to the 2010 disappearance of 7-year-old Kyron Horman, according to Sgt. Brandon White.
White confirmed Sunday’s active search was for Kyron, who went missing June 4, 2010.
Deputies said they were searching in areas that were private property, so they had to get owner permission beforehand.
There are no new leads in the case, but White stresses that the case and search is always active.
The road closure near Skyline and Northwest Springville will remain closed for most of the afternoon.
The last search for Kyron was just a few weeks ago. However, the search ended with no new findings.
Kyron disappeared in 2010 without a trace. Investigators didn’t find him despite conducting the largest search and rescue operation in the state, however, they continue to get tips from all across the nation.
No arrests have been made in the case.
The Kyron Horman Case
