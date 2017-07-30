Kyron Horman-related search underway in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are conducting a search related to the 2010 disappearance of 7-year-old Kyron Horman, according to Sgt. Brandon White.

White confirmed Sunday’s active search was for Kyron, who went missing June 4, 2010.

Deputies said they were searching in areas that were private property, so they had to get owner permission beforehand.

There are no new leads in the case, but White stresses that the case and search is always active.

The road closure near Skyline and Northwest Springville will remain closed for most of the afternoon.

The last search for Kyron was just a few weeks ago. However, the search ended with no new findings.

Kyron disappeared in 2010 without a trace. Investigators didn’t find him despite conducting the largest search and rescue operation in the state, however, they continue to get tips from all across the nation.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The Kyron Horman Case View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Kyron Horman, seen in an undated photo, disappeared on June 4, 2010. (KOIN 6 News, file) Kyron Horman in a photo taken around 2009 (KOIN 6 News, file) An undated photo of Kyron Horman and his mom, Desiree, posted to her Facebook page on June 4, 2014 Kyron Horman shown in family photos released by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Kaine Horman (left) and his ex-wife Terri Moulton, leaving Multnomah County Court following a custody hearing. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014. (KOIN 6 News) Kaine Horman in a divorce court appearance against Terri Horman, Sept. 13, 2013 (Pool photo) FILE - Terri Horman accompanied by attorneys Peter Bunch and Stephen Houze , right. leaves the Multnomah County Courthouse after a brief hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2010, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ross William Hamilton, Pool) Desiree Young, the mother of Kyron Horman, at a car wash at Xtreme Gym in Beaverton, Ore. Saturday May 3, 2014. Desiree Young, the mother of Kyron Horman, addresses reporters outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, Ore. Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (Dean Barron/KOIN 6 News) Kaine Horman answers questions at the Wall of Hope in Beaverton, July 30, 2013 (KOIN 6 News) Following a news conference Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013, Desiree Young meets with members of the volunteer search party that spent the weekend trying to come up with new clues into Kyron Horman's disappearance. (KOIN 6 News, Ellen Hansen) Kaine Horman, seen in an undated photo, sits in front of a picture of his son, Kyron, who disappeared in 2010. (Courtesy photo) FILE - Kaine Horman stands in front of an age-progressed photo posted on the side of a truck trailer of what his missing son could look like now during an unveiling for media, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, at a trucking yard in Pacific, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Kaine Horman talks about his son, Kyron, around the 5th anniversary of the 7-year-old's disappearance, June 2, 2015 (KOIN) They came to remember and vowed never to forget: Five years after the disappearance of Kyron Horman, a vigil was held in his honor, June 4, 2015. (KOIN) They came to remember and vowed never to forget: Five years after the disappearance of Kyron Horman, a vigil was held in his honor. (KOIN) Balloons were released at the vigil for Kyron Horman 5 years after his disappearance. (KOIN) Terri Horman accompanied by attorneys Peter Bunch and Stephen Houze , right. leaves the Multnomah County Courthouse after a brief hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2010, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ross William Hamilton, Pool) Kryon Horman and his dad, Kaine Horman. Kyron disappeared 6 years ago. (Courtesy photo) Dr. Phil interviews Terri Horman. Dr. Phil interviews Terri Horman. (Dr. Phil) Terri Moulton in an undated 2016 mugshot from Yuba County, California A newly released age progressed image of Kyron Horman at age 14. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)