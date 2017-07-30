Places to cool off when the temps get too much

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you want to cool down while still enjoying the sun, head to one of the Portland Parks & Recreation’s pools, splash pads or fountains.

As cooling centers open, they’ll be added right here.

Outdoor Pool Locations

• Creston Pool, 4454 SE Powell Blvd, (503)823-3672

• Grant Pool, 2300 NE 33rd Avenue, (503)823-3674

• Montavilla Pool,8219 NE Glisan Street, (503) 823-3675

• Peninsula Pool, 700 N Rosa Parks Way, (503)823-3677

• Pier Pool, 9341 N St. Johns Avenue, (503) 823-3678

• Sellwood Pool, 7951 SE 7th Avenue, (503) 823-3679

• Wilson Pool, 1151 SW Vermont Avenue, (503) 823-3680

Indoor Pool Locations

• Columbia Pool, 7701 N Chautauqua Blvd, (503) 823-3669

• East Portland Pool, 740 SE 106th Avenue, (503) 823-3450

• Matt Dishman Pool, 77 NE Knott Street, (503) 823-3673

• Mt. Scott Pool, 5530 SE 72nd Avenue, (503) 823-3183

• Southwest Pool, 6820 SW 45th Avenue, (503) 823-2840

Check the pool schedules and find out more information here

Park Splash Pads

• Colonel Summers Park splash pad – under construction! Expected completion is August 2017.

• Columbia Park and Annex – N Lombard Streer and Woolsey Avenue

• Elizabeth Caruthers Park – 3508 SW Moody Avenue

• Essex Park – SE 79th Avenue and Center Street

• Farragut Park – N Kerby Avenue and Farragut Street

• Grant Park – NE 33rd Avenue and US Grant Place

• Irving Park – NE 7th Avenue and Fremont Street

• Kenton Park – 8417 N Brandon Avenue

• Khunamokwst Park – 5200 NE Alberta Street

• McCoy Park – N Trenton Street and Newman Avenue

• Northgate Park – N Geneva Avenue and Fessenden Street

• Peninsula Park – 700 N Rosa Parks Way

• Pier Park – N Lombard Street and Bruce Avenue

• Raymond Park – SE 118th Avenue and Raymond Street

• Woodlawn Park – NE 13th Avenue and Dekum Street

Fountains you can play in

• Dawson Park – N Stanton Street & Williams Avenue

• Director Park – 815 SW Park Avenue

• Holladay Park – NE 11th Avenue & Holladay Street

• Jamison Square – 810 NW 11th Avenue

• Stark Street Island Park’s Rose Pedal Fountain – SE 106th Avenue & Stark Street

• Waterfront Park’s Bill Naito Legacy Fountain – by Saturday Market, near the Burnside Bridge

• Waterfront Park’s Salmon Springs Fountain – Naito Parkway between SW Harrison Street & NW Glisan

Splash pads around the city are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and fountain hours mirror park hours.

Please remember to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside.