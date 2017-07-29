Woman, 2 kids hit by car in Safeway parking lot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A women and two small children were hit by a car in a parking lot at the Safeway on 63rd Street and Andersen in Vancouver Saturday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old employee of the store and was attempting to park when his car “for unknown reasons accelerated.” He went through a hedge and onto the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrians.

The 28-year-old woman and children approximately 5 and 2 years old, were taken to the hospital with significant and possibly life-threatening injuries.

The driver is cooperating with investigators who said there are no indications that he was impaired.

A spokesperson for Safeway release the following statement about the incident:

Earlier today, a tragic accident occurred. Three pedestrians were struck in our parking lot by a car. They were immediately taken to local hospitals to be treated. Safeway is extremely concerned about everyone involved in this terrible situation. Our thoughts are with them during this time. We are fully cooperating with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.”