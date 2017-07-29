Troutdale man arrested for shooting after 5-hour search

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested late Friday night in Troutdale after a 5-hour search for him following a shooting.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Jerod Sutton was arrested after deputies responded to the report of a person shot near the 400 block of SE 5th street in Troutdale around 11:50 P.M.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a victim with non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies began searching for Sutton, along with officers from Gresham and Fairview Police Departments, and eventually called in additional resources from the Portland Police Special Emergency Response Team. Sheriff Mike Reese was also on scene and assisted with this call for service.

Sutton was eventually spotted and arrested by a MCSO patrol deputy near the corner of Columbia River Highway and 257th Ave.