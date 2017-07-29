Man arrested for North Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old man was arrested for shooting and injuring another man on Friday night.

Police say 41-year-old Michael A Whitmore is suspected of shooting the man in the 6900 block of North Haight Avenue at 6:42 p.m.

Officers originally responded to the area on reports of gunshots heard in the area. As they were on the way, a caller said a gunshot victim was at their home in the 6800 block of North Haight Avenue.

Officers arrived and established a perimeter around the area where Whitmore was last seen, while additional officers responded to the 6800 block of North Haight Avenue to help the victim.

Whitmore eventually surrendered in the 6900 block and a gun was recovered. Another person was also taken into custody.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Whitmore was lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Second Degree.