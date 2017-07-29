Loved ones come together to support man after accident



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is adjusting to the idea that he may never walk again after a serious dirt bike accident early in July left him paralyzed in all four limbs.

Rich Sunseri was in Estacada on July 2, 2017, testing out a dirt bike he was thinking about buying when the crash happened.

“He just went around a corner and his rear wheel hit a rock and he was thrown,” his mother, Janice Sunseri, said.

He landed wrong and with no cell reception, he could only lie there for nearly 3 hours while his girlfriend went for help.

“Life changes in a moment and it has for him but he’s determined,” Janice said.

Rich is determined to keep on living and is already talking about the possibility of regaining the ability to walk, returning to work and resuming his active lifestyle.

“Rich has always been a very active person,” Janice said.

In the meantime, Rich’s family and friends are doing what they can to help him with the transition. Loved ones gathered Saturday for a fundraiser to help pay for his mounting bills and the new equipment he’ll need.

“We’re just thankful for everybody that’s supporting us and our family — that’s really pitching in to help, it’s such to help,” Michele Siler said. “It’s such a blessing to see such a great family and friends come together.”