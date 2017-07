PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro resident died in a crash on Highway 20 in Deschutes County Friday night, Oregon State Police said.

A Nissan Altima drifted across the center line, colliding with a motorcycle. The 30-year-old motorcycle driver was ejected and died on the way to the hospital.

The 20-year-old driver of the Nissan and his 2 passengers got minor injuries.

Oregon State Police are investigating fatigue as a factor in the cause of the crash.