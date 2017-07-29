Gang team investigates gunfire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police investigated a potentially gang-related shooting in NE Portland Saturday night.

The gunfire was reported near 61st and NE 12th Avenue at 9:18 p.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire but no victims.

Witnesses told police they saw two cars speeding away from the scene. No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

The Gang Violence Response Team is investigating and police said this is their 5th investigation since July 26.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the police non-emergency Line at 503.823.3333 or the tactical operations division at 503.823.4106.