Excessive heat watch issued for next week

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — An excessive heat watch has been issued for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington for the upcoming week, when temperatures are expected to soar into triple digits.

The National Weather Service said record-breaking temperatures are likely in the Willamette Valley, Coast Range, Cascade Foothills, Columbia River Gorge and upper Hood River Valley.

The excessive heat watch starts Tuesday afternoon and will stay in effect through Friday evening.

An Excessive #Heat Watch has been issued for much of NW OR and SW WA for next week. Record breaking temps are likely. #ORwx #WAwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/PZFHPXPcdA — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 29, 2017

We are now forecasting a high temp of 106F @ PDX on Thu. This is one degree shy of the all time (since 1940) record of 107F last hit 8/10/81 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 29, 2017

With extreme heat, it’s important to stay safe, including keeping yourself and pets hydrated and never leaving animals in a car. If you don’t have air conditioning, consider spending the day at a mall, library or community center to stay cool.

If you want to cool down while still enjoying the sun, head to one of the Portland Parks & Recreation’s pools, splash pads or fountains.

Outdoor Pool Locations

• Creston Pool, 4454 SE Powell Blvd, (503)823-3672

• Grant Pool, 2300 NE 33rd Avenue, (503)823-3674

• Montavilla Pool,8219 NE Glisan Street, (503) 823-3675

• Peninsula Pool, 700 N Rosa Parks Way, (503)823-3677

• Pier Pool, 9341 N St. Johns Avenue, (503) 823-3678

• Sellwood Pool, 7951 SE 7th Avenue, (503) 823-3679

• Wilson Pool, 1151 SW Vermont Avenue, (503) 823-3680

Indoor Pool Locations

• Columbia Pool, 7701 N Chautauqua Blvd, (503) 823-3669

• East Portland Pool, 740 SE 106th Avenue, (503) 823-3450

• Matt Dishman Pool, 77 NE Knott Street, (503) 823-3673

• Mt. Scott Pool, 5530 SE 72nd Avenue, (503) 823-3183

• Southwest Pool, 6820 SW 45th Avenue, (503) 823-2840

Check the pool schedules and find out more information here

Park Splash Pads

• Colonel Summers Park splash pad – under construction! Expected completion is August 2017.

• Columbia Park and Annex – N Lombard Streer and Woolsey Avenue

• Elizabeth Caruthers Park – 3508 SW Moody Avenue

• Essex Park – SE 79th Avenue and Center Street

• Farragut Park – N Kerby Avenue and Farragut Street

• Grant Park – NE 33rd Avenue and US Grant Place

• Irving Park – NE 7th Avenue and Fremont Street

• Kenton Park – 8417 N Brandon Avenue

• Khunamokwst Park – 5200 NE Alberta Street

• McCoy Park – N Trenton Street and Newman Avenue

• Northgate Park – N Geneva Avenue and Fessenden Street

• Peninsula Park – 700 N Rosa Parks Way

• Pier Park – N Lombard Street and Bruce Avenue

• Raymond Park – SE 118th Avenue and Raymond Street

• Woodlawn Park – NE 13th Avenue and Dekum Street

Fountains you can play in

• Dawson Park – N Stanton Street & Williams Avenue

• Director Park – 815 SW Park Avenue

• Holladay Park – NE 11th Avenue & Holladay Street

• Jamison Square – 810 NW 11th Avenue

• Stark Street Island Park’s Rose Pedal Fountain – SE 106th Avenue & Stark Street

• Waterfront Park’s Bill Naito Legacy Fountain – by Saturday Market, near the Burnside Bridge

• Waterfront Park’s Salmon Springs Fountain – Naito Parkway between SW Harrison Street & NW Glisan

Splash pads around the city are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and fountain hours mirror park hours.

Please remember to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside.