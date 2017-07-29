Cabin destroyed by fire that spread to nearby brush

STAYTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A cabin was destroyed by a fire that started to spread to the the woods and brush surrounding it Saturday evening.

Neighbor Randy Corporon said he heard a loud noise and ran outside to find his neighbor’s cabin on fire.

“I heard a bunch of popping, like somebody was out there with a shotgun,” Corpoon said. “And I walked around the back of the house and then I saw the smoke and the house was on fire and it had caught onto the trees and you could see the top of the tree up there. It was clear up there and I called 911.”

Corporon said the dry conditions meant it didn’t take long for the fire to spread. Firefighters were able to get it under control before it spread to far.

He told KOIN 6 News a couple in their 30s lived in the cabin. The man was home at the time, but smelled smoke and was able to get out quickly. He told Randy the fire started under the front porch, near a power source.

There is no official word on the cause of the fire yet.

Fire destroyed what neighbors described as a cabin in rural Mehama, no injuries reported #koin6news pic.twitter.com/3KbZ3SYyZv — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) July 30, 2017

The fire spread into some nearby brush and trees, but crews were able to stop it from becoming a larger wildfire #koin6news pic.twitter.com/Wix7b4OJCZ — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) July 30, 2017