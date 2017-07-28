Woodburn police officer accused of sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodburn Police officer is accused of sex crimes after a Tigard police investigation.

Tigard Police said 29-year-old Daniel Kerbs, of Salem, was arrested on July 27 and charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, 6 counts 3rd-degree sodomy and 6 2nd-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in the Washington County Jail.

The victim was a juvenile female whose family knows Kerbs.

According to Jason Horton with the City of Woodburn, Kerbs was hired in January 2015 and was placed on paid administrative leave on July 26 according to protocol.

Horton said the alleged crime happened before he was hired.