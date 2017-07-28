Victim’s family still hopes cold case will be solved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twelve years after her son was shot to death, Veronica Nyong is still trying to get closure and find out who’s responsible.

“I remember getting a phone call from my twin sister and saying ‘somebody just called me that Eyo is laying out in front of Jake’s and blood is coming out of his nose and mouth. Somebody shot him,'” she told KOIN 6 News.

It was July 27, 2005 when Eyo Nyong was standing outside a bar on North Vancouver Avenue when police say two black men approached him then shot him in the head. Witnesses said it looked like they had talked before because they had a conversation before the shooting.

Nyong was 26 years old and left behind his parents and 5 small children. Since his death, his kids have grown up and the community that knew him well has changed, but his murder has never been solved.

“I’s been a little rocky,” his daughter Eyoliyah Fatunyong said. “Tough. Because I haven’t got to meet him.”

Authorities and family members hope someone who knows something will come forward.

“Come forth. Please. Because it’s been 12 years and if it was one of your loved ones that was going through this — wouldn’t you want somebody to talk?” Veronica said. “One day it’s gonna happen and I hope I’m still living when it happens.”

How to report a tip:

Witnesses may contact Cold Case Homicide Unit investigators directly at 503.823.0400. To remain anonymous, witnesses may provide information through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about unsolved homicides can lead to a reward of up to $2,500 cash. All other unsolved felony crimes are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.