OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 5,000 square foot home was heavily damaged by fire early Friday morning.

Clackamas Fire crews say smoke and flames were coming from the attic of the home on Grasle Road when they arrived. The vaulted ceilings in the home were a major obstacle during the fire attack.

A second alarm was called because of the home’s size.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.