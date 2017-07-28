OMSI calms fears over eclipse myths and superstitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For thousands of years, the disappearance of the sun behind the moon meant danger and chaos to civilizations around the world.

Many ancient cultures believed that when the moon blocked the sun during an eclipse, demons and gods came alive and caused all sorts of mischief.

Jim Todd, OMSI’s Director of Space and Science Education, tells KOIN 6 News that people were trying to understand why the sun temporarily vanished from the sky and came up with all sorts of stories.

“Cultures throughout the world, they rely on the sun, for whatever reason. And something comes out of the norm, there’s a change, and they see that as fear, as a bad omen,” Todd tells KOIN 6 News.

“In China, they see it as the dragon taking the sun away. That’s why they go out with fireworks and pans and make a lot of noise, that it would let go of the sun,” Todd says.

Some modern day superstitions include pregnant women being advised not to look at the eclipse. Todd hopes the fears surrounding the eclipse will go away and says it’s just an astrological phenomenon that happens when the earth, sun and moon are aligned in a special way.

The total eclipse takes place August 21. Click here for complete coverage from KOIN 6 News.