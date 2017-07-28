NE Glisan fire victim was PSU student from Saudi Arabia

Related Coverage Man charged with murder, arson after NE Glisan fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the two people killed on Sunday morning in a fire on NE Glisan Street was a Portland State University student from Saudi Arabia, his father tells KOIN 6 News.

Taher Alhaji and another person were killed in the fire allegedly started by Ryan Thomas Monaco, 28. Monaco faces charges of aggravated murder and arson in the first degree.

Monaco appeared in court Friday morning. Court documents show Alhaji and the other victim were roommates of Monaco’s on-and-off girlfriend. She told detectives they had an argument and after she left, he called to say he soaked her couch with gasoline – something he later admitted to investigators.

Aljahi’s father Ali Taher Alhaji spoke after the court appearance, confirming his son died in the fire.

“He came here to study to make a future to come back home with a good hope and a good knowledge and a good memory of this beautiful country and nice people,” he said.

His family wants to bring his body home to Saudi Arabia as quickly as possible.

“I know it is very difficult. There are some laws have to be done, I respect it, I respect the American law, I trust the american judicial system and the good relation between the two countries that will help to expedite and send his body as soon as possible.”

Aljahi was one of 11 children and had a twin brother.

The second victim’s identity has not been released.

Monaco’s next court appearance is August 7.