Free lunch program cut from 12 Portland schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The free lunch program has been canceled at 12 Portland Public Schools starting in the fall.

The schools had been offering free meals to all their students under the federal ‘community eligibility’ program. Portland Public Schools says the cancellation of the program is due to a drop in the number of families applying for SNAP benefits, which they attributed to rising incomes in historically high poverty schools.

The qualify for the federal program, at least 40% of students had to be served by income-restricted plans.

Most of the schools affected are in North and East Portland.

Students from families with low incomes will still be given free or reduced meals, it just won’t happen automatically. Click here to apply.

Schools cutting the program:

Faubion K-8

James John Elementary

Jefferson High

Kelly Elementary

Lane Middle School

Lee Elementary

Madison High

Marysville Elementary

Roosevelt High

Vestal Elementary

Whitman Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary

Schools keeping the program:

Alliance at Meek

Boise Eliot/Humboldt K-8

Cesar Chavez K-8

George Middle School

Harrison Park K-8

King K-8

Lent K-8

Pioneer at Youngson

Rigler Elementary

Rosa Parks Elementary

Scott L-8

Sitton

Woodmere