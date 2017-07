WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KOIN) — A commercial structure is on fire in Washougal, with a plume of smoke visible from downtown Portland.

Residents said the building is Advanced Drainage Systems, a storm water management company.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to learn more.

Thick black smoke continues to pour in to the sky from fire in Washougal #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/4uzqfundMm — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) July 29, 2017

Closing in on a massive fire burning in Washougal, smoke blocking out Mt. Hood. Traffic backed up on SR14 in to Camas #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/YOMiTmq19C — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) July 29, 2017

BREAKING: this is the industrial fire burning in #Washougal. Crew is heading to scene to get more info. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/t1cq94FZ5N — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffKOIN6) July 29, 2017