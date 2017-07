PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews in Clark County on Thursday helped rescue a kitten stuck in a very usual place.

The kitten had somehow gotten stuck inside a child’s toy car. Officials from Clark County Fire District 6 posted about the ordeal on Facebook. They said the kitten and his ‘buddy’ were happily reunited after the Armstrong family came into the fire station with the toy and kitten.

It appeared that crews cut the plastic toy to get the kitten out.