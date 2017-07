BROOKS, Ore. (KOIN) — The 47th annual Great Oregon Steam-Up takes place this weekend and next.

Guests can come see trains, trolleys, tractors, machines, threshing and a steam powered sawmill.

The Steam-Up takes place July 29-39 and August 5-6 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Powerland Heritage Park.

Steam Powered 1920's style sawmill at the Great Oregon Steam Up – the next two weekends at powerland heritage Park in Brooks, OR. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/dfUSMhcpse — KOHR HARLAN (@kohrhKOIN) July 28, 2017