White House aide’s tirade tests editors and producers

TV networks avoided repeating the vulgarities

The Associated Press Published:
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK (AP) – White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci offered newsroom leaders a test on Thursday.

They needed to decide whether to fully use the obscenities relied on by Scaramucci to describe fellow White House aides or talk around them.

Scaramucci made the comments about White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon in a phone conversation with Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker. The magazine’s website published a full account of the conversation.

The New York Times and Washington Post quoted Scaramucci, vulgar terms and all. Television networks avoided using the word onscreen or out of their anchors’ mouths.