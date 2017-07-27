Wheeler plans to jump in the river — again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler just keeps jumping into the Willamette River.

Just weeks after he jumped into the river at the official opening of Poet’s Beach in downtown Portland, the mayor will jump in again Thursday around 6 p.m. for the 2nd Mayoral Swim.

The Facebook event page listed nearly 100 people who plan to join in the event that lasts until 8:30 p.m.

Poet’s Beach opened in mid-July and was followed by The Big Float, an event that brought hundreds of festive riverlovers to the Willamette.

But the mayor’s swim comes just a day after a couple with a dog was attacked by a homeless man at the area.

KOIN 6 News will be at the event and have more information later in the night.