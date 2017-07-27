Senate rejects measure to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health law, dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda.

Unable to pass even a so-called “skinny repeal,” it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill.

BREAKING: Republican Senators McCain, Murkowski and Collins vote against key health care amendment. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 28, 2017

Three Republicans joined with all Democrats to reject the amendment, which would have repealed mandates that most individuals get health insurance and that large companies provide it to their employees.

The vote was 49-51.

The amendment was a last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something — anything — to trigger negotiations with the House. Some Republicans were concerned that the House would simply pass the pared-down bill and send it to Trump. Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted with Democrats to defeat the measure.

There's never been a bill more deserving of being defeated — the process was an embarrassment to the Senate, and the substance was awful. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 28, 2017