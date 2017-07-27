Portland Marathon misses deadline in DOJ probe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers with the Portland Marathon did not cross the finish line with documents ordered by the Oregon Department of Justice.

Race organizers were supposed to share documents as part of an investigation into the finances of the non-profit in charge of the annual marathon through city streets. And they did not meet the Wednesday deadline.

State investigators want to take a close look at where Portland Marathon’s money is going and whether there are violations of the state’s non-profit status laws.

The director of the Portland Marathon referred all questions by KOIN 6 News to their lawyer, who has not responded to requests for comment.

The City of Portland has still not issued a permit for the October 8 race, but made it clear the financial probe by the DOJ has no impact on whether the race will go on.

However, by Monday race organizers must do 3 things: agree in writing to a new course, agree in writing to a medical plan for the event and pay the city’s bill for the event, slightly less than $50,000.