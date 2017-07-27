Man charged with murder, arson after NE Glisan fire

Related Coverage 2nd person found dead in NE Portland apartment blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the fire on NE Glisan Street that killed two people on Sunday morning.

Ryan Thomas Monaco, 28, faces charges of aggravated murder and arson in the first degree. Police said detectives investigating the crime do not believe this was a random act.

Monaco is being held at the Multnomah County Jail and may face more charges.

The fire started around 3 a.m. and One person pulled out of the burning building and died at the scene as firefighters rushed to fight the heavy fire and the other was found dead inside.

Investigators believe the fire started on the outside but they have not said the cause.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The fire displaced 15 people living in the Cape Manor Apartments at 9815 NE Glisan Street.