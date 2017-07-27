Man accused of attacking women has long criminal past

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police previously arrested the 31-year-old man linked to two violent attacks on women in Northeast Portland more than 10 times in the past decade, according to records obtained by KOIN 6 News.

Sergio Jose Martinez remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center with bail set at more than $2 million.

On Wednesday, Martinez was arraigned at the Multnomah County Justice Center on a total of 13 felonies including burglary, sodomy, sexual abuse, robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He has been linked to two separate attacks on July 24 in Northeast Portland.

The first attack happened near the intersection of Northeast 17th and Irving, according to police. Martinez used scarves and socks to bind the victim’s hands and feet and blindfolded her, according to court documents. He proceeded to violently attack the woman physically and sexually.

The second attack happened near Northeast 21st and Halsey several hours after the first attack, according to police. Martinez is accused of approaching a woman with a knife and threatening to kill her. Police believe that Martinez was trying to kidnap the woman as she left work.

According to an official Portland Police Bureau report, officers have arrested Martinez a total of 13 times since 2008.

February 2008 – Drinking in public

March 2008 – Theft of a motor vehicle

March 2008 – Hit and run

January 2017 – Criminal trespassing

February 2017 – Drug offenses

February 2017 – Interfering with public safety

March 2017 – Fugitive Warrant

March 2017 – Detox, civil hold

March 2017 – Fugitive warrant

April 2017 – Theft of services

April 2017 – Shoplifting

June 2017 – Fugitive warrant

July 2017 – Criminal trespassing

He was also cited in June 2017 for providing false information to police.

Prior to his arrest on Monday, his most recent arrest was for criminal trespassing. Details about that case were not immediately disclosed because of the on-going investigation into the two assaults Martinez is accused of committing.

The police bureau has a total of 7 different names and various birth dates Martinez has used over the years.

Records show Martinez, at the time of his arrest on Monday, did not have a fixed address and was considered by the bureau as “transient.” In December 2016 and February 2017, Martinez used an address in the 6900 block of Southeast Nehalem Street. Attempts to reach the current owner of the residence listed were not immediately successful Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

According to court records reviewed by KOIN 6 News, Martinez’s first criminal case in Multnomah County was filed in March 2008. He was charged with three misdemeanors. The case went into warrant status in April 2008 when Martinez failed to show up for his arraignment. He was arraigned on the case in December 2016 but the case was dismissed by the DA’s Office for unknown reasons in January 2017.

In January 2017, the DA’s Office also dismissed a 9-count indictment filed against Martinez in March 2008. The case remained in warrant status for years, according to court records.

On December 29, 2016, Martinez was issued a citation for violating TriMet rules for riding a MAX without a fare at the Hollywood Transit Center. He has never paid his fine and the case has been sent to a collection agency, according to court documents. Martinez received similar citations, which also went into collection status, in March and April 2017.

In April 2017, the DA’s Office declined to prosecute Martinez on charges of interfering with public transportation and theft of services. Details of the case were not immediately available.

Martinez’s first conviction in the Multnomah County Circuit Court came in July 2017 when Martinez entered a guilty plea to one count of second-degree criminal trespassing and one count of interfering with a peace officer. Records show there was a “sentence of discharge.” Under Oregon law, if imposed a sentence of discharge, “the defendant shall be released with respect to the conviction for which the sentence is imposed without imprisonment, probationary supervision or conditions.”

Earlier this month, prosecutors also dismissed a single count of possession of meth and giving false information filed against Martinez. Records show the DA’s Office dismissed the drug case and the false info case as part of the plea agreement reached in the criminal trespassing case and interfering case.

On July 12, 2017, the Multnomah County Pretrial Services Program issued a report pertaining to the potential release of Martinez while he was in custody. The author recommended Martinez be held in custody. The report revealed Martinez has a lengthy criminal record out of California including being an alien found in the United States after deportation, parole violations, illegal re-entry to the United States, burglary, battery, theft and obstructing a public officer.

Other jail records show that “[Martinez] has entry/removal from United States to/from Mexico 20 times with at least 5 probation violations from re-entry.”

Jail records submitted in March 2017 show Martinez’s most recent deportation to Mexico was Nov. 2, 2016. It remains unknown how or when he returned to the United States.

Several federal cases have been filed against Martinez for his alleged illegal re-entry into the United States.

A spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KOIN 6 News Wednesday that the agency was looking into Martinez’s cases and would provide an update later Thursday.

In a letter dated September 21, 2016, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese wrote that the county is “not responsible for enforcing federal immigration policy….MCSO follows the direction of the Federal District Court of Oregon prohibiting local jail systems from honoring ICE detainees. Additionally, there are provisions of Oregon law which restrict our cooperation with federal immigration authorities.”

The letter goes on to state, “The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office does not hold persons in jail based upon their immigration status.”

In a joint statement issued in January 2017, eight high-ranking elected officials within Multnomah County issued a statement reiterating the county’s policy.

“The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office does not give ICE officers access to areas of court facilities that are not open to the public, and does not permit ICE officers to maintain a presence in any County correctional facility….The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office does not notify or alert immigration officials or agencies regarding individuals with whom [it] come[s] into contact.”

Martinez is due back in court next month. Portland police told KOIN 6 News it is likely additional charges will be filed against him.