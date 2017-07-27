Local ride operators use caution after Ohio tragedy

Related Coverage 1 dead, 7 hurt in ride malfunction at Ohio fair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the most popular rides at Oaks Amusement Park in SE Portland is shut down temporarily after a similar ride in Ohio malfunctioned, killing one and injuring several others.

According to KOIN affiliate WCMH in Columbus, Ohio, the gondola carrying them detached from the arm on the “Fire Ball” ride. Tyler Jarrell, 18, was thrown about 50 feet and pronounce dead on the midway. Seven others, ranging in age from 14-42, were injured.

Oaks Park’s “most popular and death-defying attraction” is the “Scream ‘N Eagle,” a similar ride to the “Fire Ball.”

Spokesperson Mary Beth Coffey said they shut down the ride out of an abundance of caution and respect for the victims in Ohio. The ride is made by the same manufacturer as the Ohio ride — KMG of Holland. Coffey said Oaks Park will be taking special steps to make sure the ride is safe after more information is released from the manufacturer and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

Oaks Park already has a tough protocol in place to ensure ride safety. Unlike the rides at fairs, the ones at Oaks Park stay put all year.

“We have an annual sate inspection, we have an outside independent inspectors for our insurance inspection, our maintenance team has a daily inspection, and when a new ride operator comes to that ride, they inspect the ride too and all of this is done with paperwork, following that trail,” Coffey said.

The Washington County Fair, which opened Thursday and runs through July 30, has a similar ride called “The Freak Out” that is still up and running. Operator Butler Amusements Assistant Manager Dean Mcarter said his boss originally wanted to shut it down, but after talking to KMG, they were told it wasn’t the same ride and decided against pulling the plug.

“Totally different ride, totally different make, it’s not the same ride that came apart in Ohio,” he said. “They way it’s built, it’s a totally different.”

A statement on KMG’s Facebook page instructed operators to shut down those models, but that instruction does not include “The Freak Out.”

Many people at the Washington County Fair are aware of what happened in Ohio, but people had mixed reactions to the ride that looks very similar to the one that malfunctioned.

“It was thrilling I loved it,” Darla Brown told KOIN 6 News after she got off the ride. “I think this was the ride that gave them some problems in Ohio and I wanted to show my sister back in Ohio we’re OK.”

Jason Robertson from Aloha wasn’t so sure.

“Seeing the news last night, I’m definitely not going on any of them,” he said.