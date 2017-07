Related Coverage Lloyd Center ice skating rink reopens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lloyd Center on Thursday morning debuted a renovated grand entrance and stairway.

The ribbon-cutting of the grand entrance and the spiral stairway marks the completion of an 18-month renovation for the historic mall in NE Portland. It’s reminiscent of the spiral staircase that was in the mall when it opened in 1960.

A renovated, smaller ice skating rink opened in November. It has been in operation since the mall opened about 55 years ago.