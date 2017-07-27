Komen event lets water lovers ‘Row for a Cure’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second annual Susan G. Komen Watercraft on the Water event is happening this weekend, giving people a chance to “Row for a Cure” for breast cancer.

The event feature Dragon Boat races, rowing, stand-up paddle boarding and floating on Vancouver Lake.

Organizers said participants must wear life jackets.

Registration includes breakfast, lunch and a drink ticket. Online registration is closed now but you can also register on site Saturday morning.

Crew safety meetings start at 6:30 a.m. and events run through 3:30 p.m.

