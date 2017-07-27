Former Oregon lineman charged with identity theft

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a former University of Oregon football player accused of using a customer’s debit card while working at a bank.

The Register-Guard reports Jonathan Kenion was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued in April. He’s charged with identity theft.

An online roster shows the defensive lineman played for the Ducks as a redshirt freshman during the 2014 season.

An arrest warrant affidavit written by a UO police officer says the customer told investigators he had turned in his old debit card to a bank employee after activating a new card, and the employee said he would destroy the old card. The affidavit states the card never was deactivated or destroyed.

The card was instead used to withdraw money at ATMs in Eugene. The affidavit says Kenion denied wrongdoing.