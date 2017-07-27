Attic fire damages West Linn home

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — A home was damaged by an attic fire early Thursday morning.

A family member visiting for a wedding and staying in the home on Lexington Terrace noticed smoke around 4:45 a.m. The man was visiting from Kentucky and says he was awake due to the time difference.

Officials arrived and found flames in the attic that had burned through the roof. The roof has very flammable cedar shake shingles.

The homeowner’s daughter is set to be married this weekend. Three other adults were also staying in the house and were able to escape safely.

On scene helping our partners @TVFR with house fire on Lexington.#teamwork thankful no injuries. Great work by these fire pros! pic.twitter.com/TtZBl4wFq8 — West Linn P.D. (@WLPDNews) July 27, 2017