3 hurt when plane crashes at Washington playground

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were injured when a small private plane crashed into a playground in Enumclaw, Washington.

The FAA said it was a single-engine Cessna 172 with 3 people on board. It’s unclear why it crashed, but it was near the Enumclaw Airport.

The plane caught on fire after it crashed.

According to the Enumclaw Fire Department, two men and a woman are in critical condition. Two of them were airlifted to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance.

Enumclaw is in King County, about 45 miles southeast of Seattle.