Worker, 68, identified as 2nd house explosion victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The identity of the second person who died in an explosion in Northeast Portland earlier this week has been released.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of 68-year-old Richard Cisler of North Portland.

On Tuesday, the ME’s Office identified 42-year-old Matthew McCrann as being the other person who died in Monday’s explosion and fire in the 6200 block of Northeast Kirby Avenue. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, it was McCrann’s home that exploded on Monday afternoon. The explosion damaged the two neighboring homes.

McCrann was transported from the scene to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center in North Portland, but died at the hospital.

The cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation.

Cisler’s brother, Earl, told KOIN 6 News on Wednesday that his brother was working at the McCrann residence doing some “remodeling.” Richard had been working on the house for about a year and a half, according to Earl.

“He was doing some painting, some sanding and re-varnishing of the floors,” Earl Cisler said.

Richard Cisler leaves behind a 20-year-old son, according to his brother.

Earl Cisler said he was unaware if the McCrann residence even had a gas hook up.

“All winter longer he (Richard) was using electric heat because the paint wasn’t drying right,” according to Earl.

A spokesperson with NW Natural told KOIN 6 News the agency is assisting with the investigation and that no determination has been made as to what caused the explosion or fire.

Daphne Mathew, a public information officer for NW Natural, also confirmed that a leakage detection crew was sent out to look for any natural gas leaks within a 2 block radius of the explosion zone and no leaks were found. Mathew was checking to see whether or not the McCrann residence had a natural gas account.

Earl Cisler said his brother was a lifelong resident of Portland.

Prior to his retirement, Richard worked as a full time contractor, according to Earl.

“He’s been doing this his whole life,” Earl said.

The Portland Fire Bureau is receiving assistance from the Portland Police Bureau, Gresham Fire Department, Oregon State Police and ATF with the on-going investigation. Crews are expected to be back at the scene later Wednesday to continue the probe.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.