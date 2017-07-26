Sale Away: Red Sox ace Ks 11 in win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Sale pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, top prospect Rafael Devers became the youngest Boston player to hit a home run in more than 50 years, and the Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Wednesday to salvage the final game of the series.

Barely 12 hours after the clubs wrapped up a five-hour, 13-inning marathon, the Red Sox got exactly what they needed from their ace to avoid being swept.

The left-hander was masterful, striking out 11, the 14th time this season he had at least 10 strikeouts in a game.

He allowed doubles to Jean Segura and Guillermo Heredia, and a broken-bat single to Ben Gamel, but none of the three to reach base via hit ever advanced.

Sale (13-4) has struck out at least nine batters in each of his 12 road starts this season, the longest streak dating to 1913.