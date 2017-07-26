Police: Homeless man attacks couple at Poet’s Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeless man hit a man and woman with a metal baton at Poet’s Beach Tuesday night, according to police.

Sgt. Pete Simpson said the couple was walking their dog on the beach when they encountered a homeless couple, who also had a dog, setting up a tent nearby.

An argument reportedly started when the homeless man approached the couple.

Police said the homeless man struck both the man and woman with a metal baton and then left the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, but neither had serious injuries.

Authorities are conducting an investigation.